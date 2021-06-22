Garnier

Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy, Hibiscus And Shea

$17.49 $13.12

Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Remedy Hibiscus and Shea Shampoo and Conditioner is blended without Sulfates, Phthalates, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Dyes, and Gluten UP TO 72 HOUR CULR DEFINITION GUARANTEED- Our regimen of shampoo and 5-in-1 conditioner and leave-in moisturizes and defines curl, and protects hair against the damaging effects caused by heating and styling Our potent, yet gentle remedy for curls and coils expertly blends Hibiscus Flower and sustainably sourced Shea Butter in powerful, deeply moisturizing, sulfate-free recipes 5-in-1 CONDITIONER: Use as a Pre-Wash, Co-Wash, Conditioner, Combing Cream, or Leave-In INSPIRED BY NATURE- Garnier carries an array of products for your hair and skin care needs, from shampoos, color care and styling products to formulas that cleanse, moisturize and repair skin The moisturizing natural properties of Hibiscus Flower and sustainably sourced Shea Butter expertly blended in powerful, deeply moisturizing, sulfate-free recipes for very frizzy hair. Whole Blends has carefully crafted a potent, yet gentle remedy that moisturizes and defines curls. Our regimen for dry curls and coils helps combat dryness and shapelessness curl-by-curl, and protects hair against the damaging effects caused by heat and styling. The results: Hair looks healthier and curls are soft and defined. WE COMMIT: Fairly-traded & sustainably sourced Shea Butter. The factory that produces our formula has reduced water consumption per unit by 49% since 2005. The plastic in the bottle, not including the pump, is made with 100% recycled material. BLENDED WITHOUT: Sulfates, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Gluten*. *Made in a facility that processes gluten.