Garnier

Whole Blends Ginger Recovery Strengthening Shampoo

$5.49

For every blend, there's Whole Blends, Hair Care blended with purpose, Because when the right ingredients come together something beautiful happens, We believe in the power of blends because Blended Makes us Better. Garnier Whole Blends Ginger Recovery products include Shampoo, Conditioner, and a Leave-In or Rinse Out Treatment, all blended with purpose with tailor-made formulas known to strengthen weak hair with restorative moisture. Garnier Whole Blends Ginger Recovery Shampoo formula is blended with purpose with Ginger known to revitalize and Golden Honey revered for repair, and as a whole blend gives you 2 times more breakage protection. Ginger Recovery is blended with purpose for a formula that blooms with the fragrance of spiced ginger and sweet honey, giving you a sensorial in-shower experience that basks hair in rich care and revitalizing moisture. Whole Blends Ginger Recovery is paraben-free, crafted with select ingredients and unique fragrances, and blended with purpose into our nurturing and gentle formulas to help restore the natural beauty of hair with every use.Massage shampoo into wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly then follow with our strengthening conditioner and treatment.