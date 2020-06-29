Historic Noir Coffee Group

Whole Bean Coffee – Decatur Blend

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Historic Noir Coffee Group

Dark Roast 12oz bag, Whole Bean Coffee Whole Bean Coffee with Intense Flavor, Heavy Body, Lasting Finish. Because coffee varieties from around the world have their own signature flavor components, we can combine various beans to craft a desired flavor profile. Each of our blends has a unique character, designed with great care and purpose.