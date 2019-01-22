Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Theory

Whitney Suede Shoulder Bag

$355.00$142.00
At Net-A-Porter
Navy suede (Goat) Snap-fastening top flaps Designer color: Navy Blazer Weighs approximately 2.2lbs/ 1kg Imported
Featured in 1 story
Suede Bags To Warm You Up On A Cold Day
by Rebekkah Easley