DKNY

Whitney Leather Satchel Bag

$228.00 $74.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Sleek leather composes this satchel bag with a detachable shoulder strap and sleek flap closure. - Adjustable, removable strap - Top carry handle - Flap closure - Logo detail - Leather construction - Approx. 9” H x 10” W x 3” D - Approx. 5” handle drop - Approx. 19” strap length - Imported Materials Cow leather exterior