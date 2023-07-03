Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Ancient Greek Sandals
Whitney
$315.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
More from Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Braided-leather Flat Sandals
BUY
$171.00
Matches
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Bridal Mid Wedge
BUY
$440.00
Ancient Greek Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Wing-buckle Leather Clog Mules
BUY
$490.00
MatchesFashion
Ancient Greek Sandals
Leather Sandals
BUY
$200.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted