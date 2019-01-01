Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zimmermann
Whitewave Button Up Dress
$745.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zimmermann
Whitewave Button Up Dress, from our Spring 2018 Ready To Wear Collection, in Sky Multi Stripe print. Shift style silhouette with tonal stripe, in lightweight fabric with a lustrous finish.
Need a few alternatives?
Our Second Nature
Button-down Fitted Dress
$82.00
from
Our Second Nature
BUY
American Apparel
Mircro-mesh Long Scoop Back Dress
$35.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Reformation
Westlake Dress
$258.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Elizabeth Suzann
Georgia Midi
$218.00
from
Elizabeth Suzann
BUY
More from Zimmermann
Zimmermann
Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress
£780.66
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Zimmermann
Ruffle-trimmed Floral Belted Minidress
$950.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Zimmermann
Corsage Midi Dress
£1895.00
£758.00
from
Zimmermann
BUY
Zimmermann
Polka Dot Mesh Dress
£1050.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted