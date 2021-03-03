World Market

Whitewash Carved Wood Segovia Mirror

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Crafted of mirrored glass and wood with antique whitewash finish Ready to hang Hangs horizontally or vertically 24"W x 36"H, 13.2 lbs. A carved wood frame with a scrolling floral-and-vine motif and an antique whitewash finish gives our versatile wall mirror its romantic appeal. Hang it horizontally or vertically to create dimension, drama and depth in any room.