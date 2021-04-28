Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Spotlight Oral Care
Whitening Teeth Whitening Pen
£14.95
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Whitening Teeth Whitening Pen
Need a few alternatives?
Gatineau
Contouring Facial Roller
BUY
£16.00
LookFantastic
Skin Gym
Face Sculptor Beauty Roller
BUY
£70.00
Beauty Bay
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
BUY
£167.00
Cult Beauty
Mount Lai
The Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
BUY
$28.00
Standard Dose
More from Spotlight Oral Care
Spotlight Oral Care
Spotlight Whitening Strips
BUY
€46.25
Beauty Bay
Spotlight Oral Care
Teeth Whitening Strips
BUY
$50.00
Spotlight Oral Care
Spotlight Oral Care
Men's Whitening Strips
BUY
$50.00
Spotlight Oral Care
Spotlight Oral Care
Men's Whitening Strips
BUY
$30.00
$50.00
Spotlight Oral Care
More from Tools
Real Techniques
Flawless Base Brush Set (worth £36.97)
BUY
£15.99
£19.99
HQhair
Gatineau
Contouring Facial Roller
BUY
£16.00
LookFantastic
Skin Gym
Face Sculptor Beauty Roller
BUY
£70.00
Beauty Bay
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
BUY
£167.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted