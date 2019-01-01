hello

Whitening Pure Mint Fluoride Toothpaste

$4.49

Say hello to naturally friendly extra whitening fluoride pure mint toothpaste. its thoughtfully formulated with high quality ingredients like xylitol, stevia and a silica calcium carbonate blend that gently whitens teeth. ever the overachiever, it also tastes awesome, prevents cavities and strengthens enamel. hello contains no peroxide, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, no dyes, no preservatives, no microbeads, no triclosan, no parabens, and no gluten. and the hits just keep on coming: hello is also vegan, never tested on animals (Leaping Bunny Certified and PETA recognized), and made in the USA. whitening without peroxidebrilliant, just like you.