Crest

Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit With Applicator

$59.99 $29.99

You'll receive (1) 0.88oz tube of Crest Whitening emulsions (1) Whitening wand, (1) stand for easy counter storage Better. Faster. 100% whiter teeth. Virtually no sensitivity vs arc pen whitening Just swipe and go Our first ever hydrating whitening treatment is formulated with active peroxide droplets in a hydrating base that whitens teeth with virtually no sensitivity 1 minute apply & Go. Absorbs quickly and can be used multiple times a day for faster teeth whitening results You've never seen teeth whitening like this! The all-new Crest Whitening emulsions is a breakthrough formula featuring a thin layer of 5x more active peroxide droplets suspended in a hydrating base whitening your teeth with virtually no sensitivity. This means it starts working instantly and stays on your teeth 10x longer, with No need to rinse. Just swipe on your teeth and go! This convenient size allows you to apply the whitening emulsions with great precision and comes with a stand for counter display. Crest Whitening emulsions is the best way to whiten your teeth. It removes stains, prevents new ones and leaves your teeth 100% whiter. Vs arc pen whitening