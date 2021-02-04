Paddywax

White Woods & Mint Alpine Collection Candle, 9.5 Oz

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

FRESH FRAGRANCE: Notes of winter mint, clove leaf, and vanilla balsam lend to this candle's fresh aroma; we work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood A WALK IN THE WOODS: This collection of enamelware pots filled with forested fragrances will transport you to the trails when you can't make it CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 9. 5-ounce vessel is filled with our White Woods + Mint scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: Vessel is designed with upcycling in mind - after burning the candle, freeze jars overnight to cleanly remove the wax and wick; made with food-safe enamelware, repurpose into camp cups for your next adventure ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddy wax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home FRESH FRAGRANCE: Notes of winter mint, clove leaf, and vanilla balsam lend to this candle's fresh aroma; we work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood. A WALK IN THE WOODS: This collection of enamelware pots filled with forested fragrances will transport you to the trails when you can't make it.