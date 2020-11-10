Neogen

White Truffle Serum In Oil Drop

$35.00 $24.50

This highly nourishing and moisturizing formula combines the hydrating effects of oil and moisturizing effects of a serum to reinforce your skin's protective barrier, nourish, and brighten the skin. Enriched with white truffle oil, Neogen's White Truffle Serum In Oil Drop also strengthens damaged skin, fighting signs of aging for smoother skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, thanks to Neogen's microfluidic dispersion technology, this formula balances the oil and serum so that you get a fresh finish without the sticky or oily feeling after application.