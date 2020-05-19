Xhilaration

Lighten up your beachside ensemble with the Rib-Knit Tall Triangle Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. Featuring a triangle cut for a stylishly understated vibe, this bikini top comes in solid white and features a rib-knit finish for a classic look and easy styling with your choice of bottoms and accessories. Adjustable straps let you adjust your fit for comfort, while removable soft cups allow further customization so you can get a look you love. Pair with matching Xhilaration™ bottoms, or mix it up with bottoms in a vibrant pattern or solid contrasting color to style your own distinctive suit.