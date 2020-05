Missoma

White Topaz Evil Eye Cuff

$127.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missoma

Sadly engraving is currently unavailable on this piece. Metal: 18ct Gold Plated on Brass Metal Dimensions: Width: 3 mm ; Cuff Length: 58 mm x 42 mm White Topaz Evil Eye Charm: 5.5mm Weight: 7.6 g