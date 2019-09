Apa Beauty

White Toothpaste

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Apa Beauty

Whiten and strengthen your teeth using the latest advances in oral care. Ultrapolish Technology helps scrub off surface stains for a whiter smile, while hydroxyapatite—one of the building blocks of tooth enamel—can actually help rebuild the surface of your teeth. Formulated to help prevent plaque and tartar buildup without fluoride, Apa White Toothpaste leaves your mouth feeling amazingly clean and refreshed.