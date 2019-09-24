Search
Elizabeth Arden

White Tea Wild Rose Eau De Toilette Spray

$24.00
At Elizabeth Arden
White Tea Wild Rose captures the soft surprise of wild rose at the edge of the ocean. A rising sweetness layered on a fresh breeze. Sensual rose bouquet crowned with fresh pear blossom. Enveloping warmth and promise.  
