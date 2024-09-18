Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Elizabeth Arden
White Tea Eau De Parfum
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Elizabeth Arden
Need a few alternatives?
Lancôme
Idôle Eau De Parfum
BUY
£60.00
Boots
Lancôme
Idôle Eau De Parfum
BUY
$65.00
Ulta
Jo Malone London
Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne
BUY
£118.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone London
Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
More from Elizabeth Arden
Elizabeth Arden
White Tea Eau De Parfum
BUY
£37.00
Boots
Elizabeth Arden
White Tea Eau De Parfum
BUY
$44.00
Elizabeth Arden
Elizabeth Arden
Advanced Ceramide Capsules Serum
BUY
$62.50
$125.00
Ulta
Elizabeth Arden
Green Tea Coconut Breeze Eau De Toilette
BUY
$49.00
Elizabeth Arden
More from Fragrance
Lancôme
Idôle Eau De Parfum
BUY
£60.00
Boots
Lancôme
Idôle Eau De Parfum
BUY
$65.00
Ulta
Jo Malone London
Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne
BUY
£118.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone London
Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted