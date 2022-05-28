Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Self Portrait
White Taffeta Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
£280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Self Portrait
Need a few alternatives?
Emilia Wickstead
Judita Cloqué Mini Dress
BUY
£950.00
Net-A-Porter
Nana Jacqueline
Bonnie Sexy White Cross Crystal Dress
BUY
£358.00
Nana Jacqueline
Nana Jacqueline
Elisa Dress
BUY
£369.00
Nana Jacqueline
Self Portrait
White Taffeta Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
£280.00
Self Portrait
More from Self Portrait
Self Portrait
Ivory Blossom Sequin Two Tier Mini Dress
BUY
£340.00
Self Portrait
Self Portrait
Floral Print Shell Mini Dress
BUY
£40.20
Selfridges Rental
Self Portrait
Orange Lace-detail Ruffled Chiffon Maxi Dress
BUY
£44.00
Cloan
Self Portrait
Puff-sleeve Checked Taffeta Mini Dress
BUY
$365.00
MatchesFashion
More from Dresses
Emilia Wickstead
Judita Cloqué Mini Dress
BUY
£950.00
Net-A-Porter
Nana Jacqueline
Bonnie Sexy White Cross Crystal Dress
BUY
£358.00
Nana Jacqueline
Nana Jacqueline
Elisa Dress
BUY
£369.00
Nana Jacqueline
Self Portrait
White Taffeta Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
£280.00
Self Portrait
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted