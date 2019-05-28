Search
Lulus

White Swiss Dot Scarf Ponytail Holder

$10.00
At Lulus
Your up-do just got better with the Lulus Best of Both Worlds White Swiss Dot Scarf Ponytail Holder! An adorable Swiss dot textured scarf is tied to an elastic scrunchie hair tie, to create an effortlessly elevated pony!
