Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Lulus
White Swiss Dot Scarf Ponytail Holder
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulus
Your up-do just got better with the Lulus Best of Both Worlds White Swiss Dot Scarf Ponytail Holder! An adorable Swiss dot textured scarf is tied to an elastic scrunchie hair tie, to create an effortlessly elevated pony!
Featured in 1 story
25 Headpieces To Elevate Your Wedding-Day Tresses
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Ivory Scrunchie Scarf
$22.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
BHLDN
Besotted Birdcage Veil
£64.77
from
BHLDN
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Polka Dot Scarf Pony
$16.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Days Of The Week Scrunchie Set
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Lulus
DETAILS
Lulus
Dinah White One-shoulder Dress
$56.00
from
Lulus
BUY
DETAILS
Lulus
Divya White Ribbed Tank Top
$18.00
from
Lulus
BUY
DETAILS
Lulus
Behold Red Floral Print Off-the-shoulder Jumpsuit
$58.00
from
Lulus
BUY
DETAILS
Lulus
Tight Shoes Gold And Green Geometric Sunglasses
$12.00
from
Lulus
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted