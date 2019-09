Anemone Swim

White Square Neck One Piece With Floral Embroidery

£228.44

Buy Now Review It

At Anemone Swim

Our Square Neck One Piece is inspired by a dress Kate Moss wore in 1995. It is designed with a low square bust, mid waist seam, and a low back with a cheeky bottom. This style features California Poppy flower embroidery. Product Details: Sensitivecosystem certified, all materials are UV protected UPF 50+, fully lined Slip-on Composition: 72% polyamide, 28% elastane Machine washable Made in Los Angeles