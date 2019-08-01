Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

White Single Drawer Nightstand

$129.00

At Walmart

With its clean lines, classic silhouette, and unique details, the White Single Drawer Nightstand by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids is perfect for younger and older kids. The nightstand's single drawer comes with six removable drawer pull backer plates that run the spectrum of the rainbow. Switch out the plate according to your child's favorite color, or remove it as they grow older and want to update their room. The backer plate adds a pop of color and touch of whimsy to the nightstand, while the white finish provides a neutral backdrop that goes with a variety of color schemes. The drawer and open shelf provide ample storage for your little one's favorite toys, books, and games. Pair this piece with others by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids to create a cheerful space your child will adore.