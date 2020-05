Nokwol

White Scripter Trainers

£69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

Now this is what you call chunky. The Nokwol Scripter boasts a white man-made upper in a 90s inspired silhouette. The chunky 7cm platform sole makes the impact while Nokwol logo is embossed on both tongue and sidewall. UPPER: Man-made LINING: Fabric OUTSOLE: Man-made PLATFORM: 7cm TECH FEATURE: Vegan friendly