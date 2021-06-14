Craft & Kin

White Sage Candle

$18.99

🔥 Highly Scented & Long Lasting: Infused with calming and relaxing notes of white sage, our aromatherapy candles will help you relax, soothe, restore & balance your body and mind. With a burn time of 45 hours, the scent of these decorative candles is long lasting! 🔥 Premium Soy Candle: Made with you and your family in mind, this 100% natural soy wax candle is non-toxic, long burning, scented with essential oils and has a 100% wood wick. Our sage candle is perfect for your home. 🔥 California Designed: We've been looking for non-toxic candles for our own home for a long time. When we couldn't find exactly what we were looking for, we decided to design our own natural candles. We think you're going to love these White Sage candles as much as we do. 🔥 Our Mission: The Craft & Kin Collection is carefully designed and crafted with your home and family in mind. We believe your home should be a collection of people and things you love. Our mission is to help you craft a little more of that love with your kin. 🎁 The Perfect Gift: Candle gifts are not only beautiful, they are non-toxic and safe to burn in your home. Gift yourself or your loved ones with the pure natural scents of sage and bergamot.