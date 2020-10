Christian Siriano

White Ruffle Detail Capelet Gown

$5200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Christian Siriano

White mock neck long sleeve ruffle detail capelet gown with zipper closure Expected Delivery: 8-12 weeks after purchase Composition: 92% Polyester/8% Polyurethane Dry Clean Made in USA For international orders all duties and customs are responsibility of the customer For custom orders please email sales@christiansiriano.com