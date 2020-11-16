Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Marine Serre
White Ribbed Boxer Briefs
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Aerie
Cotton Sleep Shortie Underwear
$8.95
from
Aerie
BUY
Araks
Isabella Panty White
$50.00
from
Araks
BUY
Hanes
6-pack Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties
$9.47
$8.06
from
Walmart
BUY
Knickey
High-rise Brief
$13.00
from
Knickey
BUY
More from Marine Serre
Marine Serre
Logo Pattern Bucket Hat
£395.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Marine Serre
Abstract Print Bike Shorts
$440.00
$228.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon-print Stretch-jersey Top
$265.00
$185.50
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Marine Serre
Iconic Logo-print Leggings
$345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Intimates
Fleur du Mal
Lily Satin-trimmed Embroidered Stretch-tulle Bra
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Aerie
Cotton Sleep Shortie Underwear
$8.95
from
Aerie
BUY
Aerie
Aerie Cotton Bralette
$29.95
$22.46
from
Aerie
BUY
Araks
Isabella Panty White
$50.00
from
Araks
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted