White & Red Air Max Triax 96 Sneakers

Low-top grained faux-leather sneakers in white. Faux-suede and mesh trim in black throughout. Swoosh embroidered in red at round toe. Lace-up closure in white featuring webbing eyerows in red. Logo pull-loop in black featuring bonded trim in grey at padded tongue. Padded collar. Rubberized Swoosh in red and rubberized appliqués in grey at heel tab. Swoosh embroidered in red and grey at sides. White sculptural foam rubber midsole featuring transparent Air Sole unit and red rubberized trim. Treaded rubber outsole in black.