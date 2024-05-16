Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Shushu/Tong
White Pointed Heels
$700.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Heel
BUY
£150.00
Sam Edelman
Staud
Acid Green Anise Heel
BUY
£160.00
£450.00
Staud
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
BUY
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Staud
Acid Green Anise Heel
BUY
$170.00
$475.00
Staud
More from Shushu/Tong
Shushu/Tong
White Floral Lace Veil
BUY
$210.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White Pointed Heels
BUY
$700.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
White Gloves
BUY
$170.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
Off-white Bow Minidress
BUY
$675.00
SSENSE
More from Heels
Shushu/Tong
White Pointed Heels
BUY
$700.00
SSENSE
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Heel
BUY
£150.00
Sam Edelman
Staud
Acid Green Anise Heel
BUY
£160.00
£450.00
Staud
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
BUY
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted