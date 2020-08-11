Valentino

White & Pink Valentino Garavani Open Sneakers

$645.00 $393.00

At SSENSE

Low-top buffed calfskin sneakers in white. Round toe. Tonal partially concealed lace-up closure. Calfskin trim in metallic 'water rose' pink at vamp. Logo stamp in gold-tone at padded tongue. Padded collar. Tonal leather heel tab. Rubberized signature pyramid studs at heel. Treaded rubber sole in off-white. Part of the Valentino Garavani collection. Supplier color: Water rose Upper: calfskin. Sole: rubber. Made in Italy.