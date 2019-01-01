Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Rosetta Getty
White Patent Folded Mules
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Patent leather slip-on flats in white. Square toe. Rivet detailing at vamp. Stacked midsole in tan. Leather sole in beige. Tonal stitching. Leather. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
The Only Color You Haven't Been Wearing, Yet
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Neil Barrett
Rochelle Wooded Heel Mule
$429.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Truffle
Perspex Transparent Mules
£45.00
from
Bird on a Wire Vintage
BUY
DETAILS
Miista
Ida Mule
$248.00
from
Yoox
BUY
DETAILS
Loq
Marti Mules
$455.00
$318.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Rosetta Getty
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Leather And Pvc Sandals
£580.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Leather And Pvc Sandals
$690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Blocked Split Dress
$650.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Knotted Velvet Headband
$315.00
$94.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
DETAILS
Yeezy
Snakeskin-effect Wedges
$918.01
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Kim Silk-satin Mules
$415.00
$207.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Lulu Square Toe Mules
$375.00
$225.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Sancho Woven Heeled Mules
$87.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted