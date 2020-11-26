Polaroid

White Onestep 2 Camera With 16 Instant Photos

The camera - probably - the most beautiful of the moment is instantaneous and bears the seal of Polaroid Originals. Fall in love with this modern reissue of the iconic OneStep equipped with flash, rechargeable battery and lots of charm. The camera that revolutionized instant photography in 1977 now receives, in the reign of digital photography, the best imaginable tribute from the hand of the Polaroid OneStep 2 . The new creation of Polaroid Originals preserves the magic and the power of seduction of its predecessor with novelties such as the rechargeable battery, the powerful integrated flash or the i-Type film, made to measure for it.