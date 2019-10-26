SNOOZ

White Noise Sound Machine

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At snooz

Your browser does not currently recognize any of the video formats available. Click here to visit our frequently asked questions about HTML5 video. With a real fan inside, SNOOZ is a portable white noise machine that turns your bedroom into a haven for sleep. Inside SNOOZ's acoustic enclosure, a mechanical fan spins to generate peaceful white noise to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. If you like sleeping with the sound of a fan, you're going to love sleeping with SNOOZ. But unlike a fan, you can bring SNOOZ when you travel, it doesn't blow unwanted cold air in the winter, and it uses a fraction of the energy. SNOOZ is great for hotel rooms, nurseries, loud neighbors, street noise, snoring, and more.