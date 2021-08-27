Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
The Body Shop
White Musk L’eau Eau De Toilette
£13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
White Musk L'eau Eau de Toilette
Need a few alternatives?
Potion Paris
The Discovery Sample Set
BUY
£24.99
Potion Paris
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum
BUY
£122.00
Cult Beauty
Diptyque
Orpheon Eau De Parfum
BUY
£125.00
Space NK
Zara Rain
No.04 Amber & Fig Cashmere Edp
BUY
£25.99
Zara
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
White Musk L'eau Eau De Toilette
BUY
£13.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash
BUY
$12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
BUY
$25.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Tea Tree Duschgel
BUY
€8.00
The Body Shop
More from Fragrance
The Body Shop
White Musk L'eau Eau De Toilette
BUY
£13.00
The Body Shop
Zara
Fleur D'oranger 90ml
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Nivea
Nivea Sun Eau De Toilette
BUY
£21.00
Nivea
Eau de Juice
Love, Unfiltered Eau De Parfum 50ml Spray
BUY
£29.50
The Fragrance Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted