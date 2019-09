art.com

White Maple

$9.99 $6.99

Buy Now Review It

At art.com

This art print displays sharp, vivid images with a high degree of color accuracy. A member of the versatile family of art prints, this high-quality reproduction represents the best of both worlds: quality and affordability. Art prints are created on paper similar to that of a postcard or greeting card using a digital or offset lithography press. Product ID: 12962973A