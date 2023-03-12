Shiseido

White Lucent Overnight Cream & Mask

$134.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Shiseido’s White Lucent collection fades the look of dark spots for luminous, perfectly bright skin. This rich gel cream helps to repair daytime damage while you sleep. It visibly brightens skin, diminishes the look of dark spots and unevenness. Skin is left looking vibrant, dewy, and filled with moisture. This formula helps support skin’s natural resistance to the appearance of dullness, dark spots, and uneven tone.