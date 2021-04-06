solinen

White Linen Tablecloth. Washed Tablecloth. Rectangular Tablecloth

£33.01

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Linen tablecloth with edge made of prewashed linen – exceptionally durable fabric with unique texture. Design of this tablecloth is really natural, elegant and simple. Invite nature into your interior and enjoy it every single day. This tablecloth may be used in two ways: – as a base of classical table arrangements (when ironed), - or as a casual part of everyday table setting (natural, crumpled linen). All of our linen table accessories: tablecloths, placemats and napkins are made of the same fabric – 100% prewashed linen. Create your own set by matching the same colors or by playing with contrasting shades. This listing is for: ● 1 linen tablecloth with mitered corners ● color: pure white ● 100% European linen PREWASHED - The producer of fabrics has a valid Oeco-Tex Standard 100 certificate. ● no ironing needed Size: 100 x 100 cm (40 x40") 140 x 160 cm (55 x 63”) 140 x 180 cm (55 x 71”) 140 x 200 cm (55 x 78.5”) 140 x 220 cm (55 x 86.5”) 140 x 240 cm (55 x 94.5”) 140 x 260 cm (55 x 102.5") 140 x 280 cm (55 x 110.5") 140 x 300 cm (55 x 118") 140 x 320cm (55 x 125") 140 x 340cm (55 x 134") 140 x 360cm (55 x 142") 140 x 380cm (55 x 150") 140 x 400cm (55 x 158") For another size please contact us. TAKING CARE: – washable at 40 °C – avoid wringing when washing by hand – avoid using bleach containing chlorine – use fabric softeners especially during the first wash – avoid drying the fabric in the tumble dryer and lay it flat to dry – if needed you can iron when it is slightly damp CUSTOMER REQUEST: if you would like to buy related items or you just need another size or similar design – please contact us to make a personal order.