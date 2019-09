Phase Eight

White Leonora Sequin Embroidered Bridal Dress

£495.00

A gorgeous wedding dress designed with eye-catching, art deco-inspired bead and sequin embellishment throughout, including on the semi-sheer yoke and short scalloped sleeves. Finished in an elegant fishtail silhouette, this style is also fully lined with a boned strapless bodice, and completed with a keyhole button and concealed zip fastenings.