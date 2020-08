Gucci

White Lamé Gg Bucket Hat

$590.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Canvas bucket hat in white featuring lamé logo pattern in silver-tone throughout. Quilted brim. Blue grosgrain brow band. Silk-blend lining in blue. Approx. 2.25" brim. Supplier color: White Body: 71% wool, 17% polyamide, 12% metallic fabric. Lining: 72% viscose, 28% silk. Made in Italy.