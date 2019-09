Jacquemus

La Robe Saudade Dress

$685.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Sleeveless wool short dress in white. Draping throughout. Self-tie criss-crossing shoulder straps. Darts at chest. Zip closure at side-seam. Open back. Asymmetric hem. Tonal cotton poplin lining. Supplier color: Optic white Body: 51% linen, 49% viscose. Lining: 100% cotton. Imported.