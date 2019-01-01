Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Best Gifts for the Holiday Hostess or Host
Claus Porto
White Guest Soap Box Set
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
White Guest Soap Box Set includes 15 0.4oz soaps in Cerina, Madrigal, Alface, Voga, and Banho.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Claus Porto
DETAILS
Claus Porto
Rainbow Guest Soap Box
$26.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Claus Porto
Rainbow Guest Soap Box
$26.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Claus Porto
Cedar Poinsettia Hand Cream
$25.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Claus Porto
Mini Soaps Gift Box, 9 X 50g
$70.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Kerala
Natural Jute Rug, Natural And Brown, 6' Round
$249.85
$112.43
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Toast
Elina Linen Throw
£145.00
from
Toast
BUY
DETAILS
The French Bedroom Company
Colette Pale Grey Bedspread
£130.00
from
The French Bedroom Company
BUY
DETAILS
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted