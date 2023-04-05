Andency

White Grid Comforter Set

【Soft and Comfy】: Andency grid bedding set adopts soft microfiber as filler. This kind of filler makes this comforter set becoming more fluffy and breathable. While ensuring a soft touch, the material is lightweight and airy but also will keep you plenty warm at night. Andency grid comforter is all you need on a chilly night to immerse yourself in warmth, it will allow you to ell into a deep and sweet sleep every night of the week! 【Exquisite Workmanship】: This queen comforter set uses excellent stitching technology which prevents the filling from shifting or leaking out. With corner loops, you can easily add a duvet cover to secure the comforter in place. One comforter for double-use that be used as Duvet Insert or Stand-Alone Comforter. 【Minimalist Decoration】: Andency modern white comforter set not only is comfortable but also takes into account the fashion of the comforter and makes the whole room simpler and more beautiful. This farmhouse comforter set will make your bedroom more stylish and gorgeous and fit in easily with both traditional and modern interiors that perfectly match your existing decor. 【3Pcs Bedding Comforter Sets You Can Get】: 1 Grid queen size comforter (90x90 In) and 2 pillowcases (20x26 In). Totally moderate size down alternative comforters for queen bed and modern gifts for teens, boys, girls, men or women. 【Easy Care for Time Saving】: It will be delivered in a vacuum bag to your hand and upon receiving your Andency bedding comforters & sets, it is highly recommended to dry it in low heat and leave it in the air for a few hours to make it fluffy again. Our comforter set fit for gentle cycle machine wash in cold, tumble dry with low heat. Please do not bleach or iron. We have absolute confidence and credit for you to trust!