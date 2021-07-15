Unsigned

White Gown Size 44

$432.92

Buy Now Review It

At Vestiaire Collective

Wedding dress, with a classic and never out of fashion style, wide skirt with tulle, in some places the tulle is ruined General information Online since: 05/04/2021 Categories : Women Category: Clothing Sub-category: Dresses Designer: Non Signé / Unsigned Condition: Good condition Material: Polyester Color: White Size: 44 IT Style:Vintage Location:Italy, from the seller michele Reference: 15321256