United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Peacock Alley
White Goose Down Pillow
$360.00$288.00
At Peacock Alley
Ahhh, the comfort of a favorite pillow. Our thoughtfully designed, expertly constructed pillows promise head cushioning comfort for every sleeping style. Available in medium or firm in two sizes, and each pillow comes with a removable cotton sateen pillow protector for washing. All of our Down products feature down that is responsibly sourced and meets or exceeds an ultra-clean rating. 400 Thread count sateen Pillow Protector included Responsible Down Standard Certified Made in China of European White Goose Down