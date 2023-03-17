Peacock Alley

White Goose Down Pillow

$360.00 $288.00

At Peacock Alley

Ahhh, the comfort of a favorite pillow. Our thoughtfully designed, expertly constructed pillows promise head cushioning comfort for every sleeping style. Available in medium or firm in two sizes, and each pillow comes with a removable cotton sateen pillow protector for washing. All of our Down products feature down that is responsibly sourced and meets or exceeds an ultra-clean rating. 400 Thread count sateen Pillow Protector included Responsible Down Standard Certified Made in China of European White Goose Down