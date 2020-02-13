Riley Home

White Goose Down Comforter

$299.00 $237.71

"After hundreds of hours of sleeping with dozens of comforters, we recommend the RiLEY Goose Down" - Wirecutter. Our award winning White Goose Down Comforter is an incredibly warm and lusciously soft down comforter that will make snow days, Tuesdays, and just about any day a fine time to stay in bed. *Due to incredible demand, your comforter will ship within approximately one week. All other items in your order will ship immediately. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please feel free to reach out to our Customer Experience team at Hello@Rileyhome.com should you have any questions. Thank you.