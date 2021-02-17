Cesea

White Frilly Large Blouse

£38.00

* Please be aware of potential delays on all orders because of Covid-19 and Brexit. This will vary from country to country. * Thank you! * A white frilly blouse with rounded collar. • Ribbon tie at the collar • Large loose fit • Elasticated short puff sleeves • Button up front • Wide shoulders Estimated modern size - XL, UK 16 (the model has worn this very oversized and tucked in) Fabric - Polycotton Age - 1980s Fit - Loose Condition - Light wear, small light mark to back of collar, a few other small light marks, a little wear to the buttons 24" Length 46" Full bust 11" Sleeve length 16" Shoulder seam width Women’s sizing guide: XS - UK 4 - 6 Small - UK 8 - 10 Medium - UK 12 - 14 Large - UK 16 + If you would like another measurement or are unsure about any feel free to contact me before purchasing. Please consider carefully before purchasing this item as I cannot accept returns unless the item arrives in a damaged condition not specified in the listing - if you have any problems with your order please message me ♥ * Please be aware that there could be a severe delay with your order because of Covid-19. This will vary from country to country. * Please check your customs fees before purchase, they are not included in the item’s price and are the responsibility of the buyer. The delivery charge takes into account the value of the item, packaging and weight. I can refund excess postage on multiple orders - please allow for packaging costs.