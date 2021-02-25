Home Basics

White Faux Marble Garbage Can

$24.79

A durable bathroom accessory that doubles as an artistic display piece, this luxury waste bin is designed with rich, natural veining to realistically evoke the graceful elegance of authentic marble Pedal operated lid provides a sanitary way to discard garbage Removable inner plastic bucket lifts out to effortlessly dispense excess water for convenient cleaning The non-skid base also prevents the bin from slipping or tipping over, making it great to use within or outside your home Measures 7.75" x 9.6"