Our White Faux Fur Stocking is snow-bunny soft—and fur is such a toasty-hot trend in home décor. So carry it through the Christmas season, by adding just a touch hanging from the mantel—close enough so guests can run their fingers across its welcoming, luxurious texture. So cozy. (And pompoms just make it more fun.)
Realistic, faux fur stocking featuring two decorative pompoms
A modern update for your existing Christmas décor
Higher quality faux fur, extra-soft and fluffy
3" dia. pompoms hang from loop at top
Lined to the toe in polyester mink
Loop at back for hanging measures 4"L
No cuff at top
Machine wash cold separately on gentle; tumble dry on low, do not iron
Imported