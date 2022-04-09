Eva Fehren

White Diamond Trillion Queen Ring

$9650.00

Buy Now Review It

At 1st Dibs

18K Rose Gold with an Inverted 0.50ct White Trillion set on seven-sided/heptagon band with bevel detail - Size 6. The Trillion Queen Collection embodies a tough yet tender sensibility. Eva was inspired by the idea of strong lines and sharp geometric diamonds that feel implicitly minimal while still remaining very feminine and delicate. Additional sizes are available. This ring also has a matching seven-sided/heptagon band and can be worn as a set and has been worn as an untraditional engagement ring and wedding band. The Eva Fehren design aesthetic allows women to build looks that are personally relevant and unique to them. A collection that possesses bold femininity while remaining iconic and modern. Known for exacting craftsmanship and exceptional wearability, each piece in the Eva Fehren line is handcrafted using 18k Gold paired with only the finest precious materials such as custom-cut geometric white diamonds, grey diamonds, opaque sapphires, and many others.