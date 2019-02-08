Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Malcolm Betts
White Diamond & Hammered Platinum Eternity Ring
$4965.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Malcolm Betts' eternity ring is crafted of hammered platinum pav-set with a central row of brilliant-cut white diamonds.
Featured in 1 story
15 Engagement Rings That Are So Jennifer Lawrence
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Antique
Hexagonal Onyx & Diamond Ring
$2024.00
from
The Antique Jewellery Company
BUY
DETAILS
Andrea Bonelli
14k Gold Eternity Brand
$848.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Bario Neal
Fishtail Diamond Ring
$385.00
from
Bario Neal
BUY
DETAILS
In God We Trust
Spacer Ring
$100.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Malcolm Betts
DETAILS
Malcolm Betts
Woven Platinum Chain
$21225.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Malcolm Betts
Diamond & Platinum Ring
$3630.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted