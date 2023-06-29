Tangkula

White Corner Desk

$99.99 $89.99

Space-saving Corner Desk: The right-angle edge of the triangular desk fits snugly into the corner. You can place this corner table on the left or right side of the room as you wish. It will help you free up valuable floor space and make your room less crowded. More Storage Space: Our corner computer desk has a wide table top that is large enough to accommodate a laptop or lamp. Extra drawer is convenient for you to store some personal items. The open shelves underneath the desk can be used to hold books, storage baskets, etc. Premium Material & Solid Construction: Made of solid material, there is no doubt that the top of the table is not only wear-resistant, but also with a natural charm. Our corner table has a reliable triangular structure and solid connections. More, the anti-slip foot pads protect your floor as well as increase the stability. Elegant and Versatile Side Table: With its vintage color and classic shape, this workstation table will fit harmoniously into your room. You'll find it has a wide range of uses: whether as a home office desk, a bedroom desk, a telephone table or computer desk. Detailed Instructions & Water-proof Surface: The package comes with detailed instructions to help you complete the installation faster. This desk has been painted to provide good water and stain resistance. With just a soft cloth, you can easily bring back its luster.